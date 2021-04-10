J Mariner Kemper Sells 585 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $53,299.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,091,439.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UMB Financial alerts:

On Tuesday, March 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 357 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $30,712.71.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, J Mariner Kemper sold 4,221 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $353,213.28.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, J Mariner Kemper sold 1,681 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $123,940.13.

On Friday, January 29th, J Mariner Kemper sold 200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $14,512.00.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $92.83 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $99.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.89 and its 200 day moving average is $72.64. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $429.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.50 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $621,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $34,631,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,051,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,521,000 after acquiring an additional 220,459 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,139,000 after acquiring an additional 104,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 136.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 80,796 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UMBF. Raymond James raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.