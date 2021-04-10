-$0.82 EPS Expected for Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.82) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the lowest is ($1.05). Cellectis reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 274.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year earnings of ($2.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($2.77). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cellectis.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 110.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLLS shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Cellectis in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cellectis by 833.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Cellectis in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cellectis in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cellectis stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.11. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.18 million, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 2.59.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellectis (CLLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.