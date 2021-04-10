Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Sells $38,875.00 in Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $38,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,091.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $79.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.79. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.12 and a twelve month high of $94.60. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.48 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The company had revenue of $113.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.77 million. On average, analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in Rapid7 by 4.3% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth about $54,503,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth about $5,500,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 460.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 15,322 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.64.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.