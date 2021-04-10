Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Given New C$5.90 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$5.00 to C$5.90 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CRON has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Cronos Group to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Pi Financial raised their target price on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Cronos Group from C$8.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of Cronos Group stock opened at C$11.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.00 billion and a PE ratio of -52.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of C$6.54 and a 12 month high of C$20.08.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

