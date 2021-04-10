Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 target price on Enerplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$9.50 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$10.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.91.

Shares of TSE ERF opened at C$6.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.33. Enerplus has a 1-year low of C$2.22 and a 1-year high of C$7.22. The firm has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$195.10 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently -2.89%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

