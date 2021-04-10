TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target Raised to $148.00

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised TMX Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on TMX Group from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TMX Group from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.86.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Shares of TMXXF stock opened at $107.48 on Friday. TMX Group has a 52-week low of $79.40 and a 52-week high of $109.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.85.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.