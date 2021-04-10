Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target Increased to C$4.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roots from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Roots from C$1.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Roots from C$1.25 to C$2.25 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Roots from C$1.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.14.

Shares of ROOT stock opened at C$3.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.14. Roots has a fifty-two week low of C$0.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.80. The firm has a market cap of C$152.76 million and a P/E ratio of -3.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.15.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

