Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 714 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Umpqua were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth about $46,503,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Umpqua by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 966,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,628,000 after acquiring an additional 403,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Umpqua by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,677,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,769,000 after acquiring an additional 377,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Umpqua by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,903,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,960,000 after acquiring an additional 293,658 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.19.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $17.88 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.15.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $358.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.73 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $192,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,947.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $84,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,233,267.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,149 shares of company stock valued at $314,154 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

