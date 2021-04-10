Captrust Financial Advisors Has $33,000 Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 433.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in BioNTech were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BNTX. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on BioNTech from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $122.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of -61.07 and a beta of -1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.05. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $131.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

