ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $243,000 in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.16% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.10.

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.14. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $11.04.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 78.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.73%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

