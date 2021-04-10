Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 350 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 318.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $27,991,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 380.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 87,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 69,038 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at $949,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

CLH opened at $88.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.00. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $91.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $796.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.62 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CLH shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

In related news, Director Rod Marlin sold 9,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total value of $855,435.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,699.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $134,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,789.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,870 in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.