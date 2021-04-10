Engineers Gate Manager LP Increases Stock Holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 42,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 18,730 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered RPT Realty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPT Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of RPT opened at $11.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $947.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $12.95.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 33.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

