5,680 Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 223,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 21,720 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 139,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 59,289 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 25,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $42.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.24 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.42.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

WPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

