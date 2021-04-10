iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) Shares Up 0.3%

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL)’s share price shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $30.96. 64,627 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

