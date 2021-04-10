Kishore Seendripu Sells 8,908 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $314,897.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,352,536.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,909 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $318,942.20.

On Monday, March 15th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $321,740.10.

On Thursday, March 11th, Kishore Seendripu sold 15,860 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $573,180.40.

On Thursday, February 25th, Kishore Seendripu sold 23,425 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $947,072.75.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $346,420.80.

On Friday, January 8th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $334,392.30.

MXL stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.16. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $44.05.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.83 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on MXL shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

