Kishore Seendripu Sells 8,908 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $314,897.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,352,536.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 6th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,909 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $318,942.20.
- On Monday, March 15th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $321,740.10.
- On Thursday, March 11th, Kishore Seendripu sold 15,860 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $573,180.40.
- On Thursday, February 25th, Kishore Seendripu sold 23,425 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $947,072.75.
- On Tuesday, February 23rd, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $346,420.80.
- On Friday, January 8th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $334,392.30.
MXL stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.16. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $44.05.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts recently commented on MXL shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.
MaxLinear Company Profile
MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.
