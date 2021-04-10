BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $22.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.83.

NYSE:BSIG opened at $22.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $23.40.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.26%.

In related news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $54,678.39. 25.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSIG. Azora Capital LP boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,134,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,154,000 after buying an additional 1,284,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $20,274,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,317,000 after buying an additional 792,917 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 2,058.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 809,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 771,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 320.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after purchasing an additional 694,555 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

