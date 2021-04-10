PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company which, through its subsidiaries, offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements. PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corp, is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

PCB has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PCB Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of PCB stock opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $227.78 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.10. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $16.43.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 6.41%. Analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.85%.

In other news, Director Sang Young Lee bought 12,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $139,343.22. Also, CEO Henry Kim bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 26,104 shares of company stock valued at $334,251. Company insiders own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in PCB Bancorp by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PCB Bancorp by 57.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PCB Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PCB Bancorp (PCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.