Nebula Caravel Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBC) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Get Nebula Caravel Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ NEBC opened at $9.95 on Friday. Nebula Caravel Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $13.11.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Nebula Caravel Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nebula Caravel Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.