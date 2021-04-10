Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Increased to $118.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $111.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.59.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $108.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.27, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $110.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.20.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $723.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George Vincent West sold 100,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $251,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,816 shares of company stock valued at $25,404,205 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

