Independent Research Reiterates “€73.00” Price Target for Krones (ETR:KRN)

Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KRN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Krones and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €74.44 ($87.58).

Get Krones alerts:

Shares of KRN stock opened at €72.15 ($84.88) on Friday. Krones has a 1 year low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 1 year high of €78.35 ($92.18). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of -28.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €69.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of €63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.