ABB (NYSE:ABB) Receives Sell Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their sell rating on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. DNB Markets cut shares of ABB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of ABB from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.50.

ABB opened at $32.08 on Friday. ABB has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.26.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ABB will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This is a boost from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in ABB by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of ABB by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 33,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

