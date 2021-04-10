Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $226.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.11 and a 12 month high of $227.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.67.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

