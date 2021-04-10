BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 173,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,690 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Shares of BRBR opened at $23.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $943.14 million, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.93. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $26.53.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.54 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. Research analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.23.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.