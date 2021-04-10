SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 430.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,633 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.16% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of KRE stock opened at $67.42 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $29.72 and a 1-year high of $72.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.48.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.