Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $865,000 Stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 920.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COUP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $265.26 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $132.61 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $287.90 and its 200-day moving average is $310.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of -124.53 and a beta of 1.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $16,502,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,114,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 5,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.82, for a total transaction of $1,752,269.94. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 11,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,932.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,657 shares of company stock worth $55,474,214 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.