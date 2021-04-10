KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,274 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in KB Financial Group by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in KB Financial Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KB Financial Group stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.20. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $49.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

