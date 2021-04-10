Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 321.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 142,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 63,692 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 913,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 278.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 41,937 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $43.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $43.45.

