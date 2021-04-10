Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 752 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $118.21 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a one year low of $46.27 and a one year high of $147.55. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.25 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

VC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.40.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

