Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STL. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 141,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 250.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 40,546 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,017,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after purchasing an additional 715,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STL. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.04.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

