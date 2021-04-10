American International Group Inc. Sells 3,064 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKD. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 29.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKD opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $7.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 1.86.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 34.34% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $852.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.81 million. On average, research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

