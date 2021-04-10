Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 9,552 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 358,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $15,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 207.2% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Energizer from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

Shares of ENR opened at $48.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average of $43.99. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $846.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at $746,399.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $125,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,702.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

