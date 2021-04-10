Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,007 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $15,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,285,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,023,000 after acquiring an additional 248,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,053,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,429,000 after acquiring an additional 241,076 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,428.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 220,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 206,237 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,217,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 142,949 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $39.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 65.68 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day moving average is $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.88. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $46.86.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.52. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.42%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

