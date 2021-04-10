Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,709 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.01% of EnPro Industries worth $15,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $742,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $87.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.93 and a 12-month high of $95.17.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.60 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 40.30%.

In other news, Director John Humphrey acquired 2,500 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.37 per share, with a total value of $208,425.00. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NPO shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

