Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.42. Huntington Bancshares reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,033.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.87.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 146,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 288,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 144,778 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 812,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 175,502 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 420,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 25.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 122,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

