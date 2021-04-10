Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Gladstone Investment reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 million. Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.86%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GAIN. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $2,520,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 528,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 65,547 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GAIN opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 1.44. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $13.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

