Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from $28.50 to $26.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.10.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.20. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $19.45.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.