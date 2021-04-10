SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SSPPF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of SSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SSP Group presently has an average rating of Hold.

SSP Group stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. SSP Group has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.00.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 550 brands in approximately 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

