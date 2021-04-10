The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their sell rating on shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SGPYY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Sage Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sage Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of The Sage Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Sage Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

OTCMKTS SGPYY opened at $35.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.13. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of $30.07 and a 12 month high of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

