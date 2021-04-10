ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $82.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and solutions. The company’s Freight Transportation segment offers transportation of general commodities; motor carrier freight transportation services; business-to-business air transportation services; ocean transport services; global customizable supply chain solutions and integrated warehousing services. Its Premium Logistics & Expedited Freight Services segment provides expedited freight transportation services to commercial and government customers; premium logistics services; and domestic and international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground service. ArcBest Corporation, formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation, is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas. “

Get ArcBest alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ARCB. Cowen upped their price target on ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.67.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $73.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.66. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $74.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

In other news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. Also, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 37.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the third quarter worth $307,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the third quarter worth $615,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 153.5% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 17,490 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcBest (ARCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.