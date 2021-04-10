Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Sells $144,315.00 in Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $144,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Montano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $149,692.50.

On Friday, February 5th, Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $127,125.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $104,017.50.

TWTR stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.59, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.19. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWTR. Cowen boosted their price objective on Twitter from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Twitter from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Twitter from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $347,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,930 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2,931.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,271,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $68,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth $49,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

