United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Invests $216,000 in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Domo during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $57.58 on Friday. Domo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $79.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 3.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.60.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOMO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Domo from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,764,652.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Domo Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

