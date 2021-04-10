Christophe Queva Sells 5,300 Shares of Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Stock

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) SVP Christophe Queva sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $79,553.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,224.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ONCR opened at $14.16 on Friday. Oncorus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Oncorus, Inc. will post -8.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ONCR shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Oncorus in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncorus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oncorus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

