Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) CEO Desmond C. Wheatley Sells 3,250 Shares

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $129,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,192.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $39.70 on Friday. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.76. The company has a market capitalization of $265.51 million and a PE ratio of -50.25.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Beam Global had a negative net margin of 94.74% and a negative return on equity of 55.83%. On average, analysts expect that Beam Global will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Beam Global in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a report on Thursday, March 25th. HC Wainwright downgraded Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Beam Global in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter valued at $1,120,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter valued at $7,710,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

