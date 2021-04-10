Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) CEO Desmond C. Wheatley Sells 3,250 Shares

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $129,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,192.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $39.70 on Friday. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.76. The company has a market capitalization of $265.51 million and a PE ratio of -50.25.
Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Beam Global had a negative net margin of 94.74% and a negative return on equity of 55.83%. On average, analysts expect that Beam Global will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter valued at $1,120,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter valued at $7,710,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Beam Global
Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.
