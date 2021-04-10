uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) will report earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for uniQure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the lowest is ($0.99). uniQure reported earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uniQure will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to $7.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%. The firm had revenue of $34.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.15 million.

QURE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $74,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,989 shares in the company, valued at $9,019,155.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $27,814.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,294.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,018 shares of company stock worth $1,316,971. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,855,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,303,000 after purchasing an additional 477,408 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,004,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,429,000 after purchasing an additional 701,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,419,000 after purchasing an additional 172,358 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 704,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,565,000 after purchasing an additional 43,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QURE opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. uniQure has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $71.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.19.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

