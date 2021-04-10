Brokerages Anticipate Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Chimerix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.10) and the highest is ($0.16). Chimerix reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 247.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chimerix will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to $0.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chimerix.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 321.31% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMRX. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

In related news, insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $27,646.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,360.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimerix stock opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $723.99 million, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.88. Chimerix has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $11.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.28.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chimerix (CMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.