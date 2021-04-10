Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

Separately, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTA opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $598.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.46. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,767,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,018,000 after acquiring an additional 165,994 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 29.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 62,252 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

