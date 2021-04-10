Airports of Thailand Public (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Airports of Thailand Public (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AIPUY stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. Airports of Thailand Public has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average is $20.88.

Airports of Thailand Public (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.05 million during the quarter.

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited engages in developing, managing, and operating international airports in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, and Security Business segments. It operates six international airports, including Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Hat Yai, Phuket, and Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai airports.

