AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAC Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get AAC Technologies alerts:

AACAY opened at $5.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.10. AAC Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in China and internationally. The company operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for AAC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.