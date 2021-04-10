Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at B. Riley

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CIAFF opened at $4.60 on Friday. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $4.90.
Champion Iron Company Profile
Recommended Story: Neutral Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.