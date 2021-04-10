Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $951,000 Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $314.00 price target (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.39.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $324.70 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.03 and a twelve month high of $324.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.88 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.84.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

